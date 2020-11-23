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Countries in the western world experiencing 'globalist, leftist takeover'
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114 views • November 23, 2020
Sky News Australia - 21 Nov 2020
Journalist and author James Delingpole says what is being felt now is a kind of "globalist, leftist takeover" which is being experienced by pretty much every country in the western world.
"You're getting it in Australia," Mr Delingpole told Sky News.
He spoke of the current state of affairs in the UK under British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Here, the country is really suffering," he said.
It comes after Boris Johnson’s government has announced the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is set to be banned after 2030.
The announcement is part of a plan to tackle climate change.
Mr Delingpole said the announcement was "absolutely crazy".
Journalist and author James Delingpole says what is being felt now is a kind of "globalist, leftist takeover" which is being experienced by pretty much every country in the western world.
"You're getting it in Australia," Mr Delingpole told Sky News.
He spoke of the current state of affairs in the UK under British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Here, the country is really suffering," he said.
It comes after Boris Johnson’s government has announced the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is set to be banned after 2030.
The announcement is part of a plan to tackle climate change.
Mr Delingpole said the announcement was "absolutely crazy".
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