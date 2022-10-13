Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 Pig-Plex for the Hellion - AmbGun Review
205 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Leupold VX Freedom 1.4-4 Reticle Options

9.6 ounces keeps weight off of the top of the Springfield Armory Hellion

1.56" diameter eyepiece means mounts low and co-witnesses with Hellion iron sights.

Pig-Plex ring as a intermediate hold under

Quality Glass

Lighted vs Non-lighted reticle

Canted point shooting for dark and close range

Indistinct dial clicks at first movement

vs Weaver V3

Second Focal Plane vs First

Mounting Rings

Live fire Return to Zero test





Chapters

0:00 Reticle Options

0:36 Hellion and Weight

0:53 Low Mounting

1:09 Pig-Plex

1:48 Glass

2:16 Lighted Reticle

2:46 Bindon Aiming Concept

3:04 Negatives

3:45 Weaver V3

4:03 Binocular

5:08 Focal Plane

5:42 Mounting Rings

7:27 Value

7:51 Return to Zero Intro

11:09 Return to Zero Fire

12:22 Return to Zero Results

Keywords
lpvohellionleupoldvx-freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket