Leupold VX Freedom 1.5-4 Pig-Plex for the Hellion - AmbGun Review

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Leupold VX Freedom 1.4-4 Reticle Options
9.6 ounces keeps weight off of the top of the Springfield Armory Hellion
1.56" diameter eyepiece means mounts low and co-witnesses with Hellion iron sights.
Pig-Plex ring as a intermediate hold under
Quality Glass
Lighted vs Non-lighted reticle
Canted point shooting for dark and close range
Indistinct dial clicks at first movement
vs Weaver V3
Second Focal Plane vs First
Mounting Rings
Live fire Return to Zero test
Chapters
0:00 Reticle Options
0:36 Hellion and Weight
0:53 Low Mounting
1:09 Pig-Plex
1:48 Glass
2:16 Lighted Reticle
2:46 Bindon Aiming Concept
3:04 Negatives
3:45 Weaver V3
4:03 Binocular
5:08 Focal Plane
5:42 Mounting Rings
7:27 Value
7:51 Return to Zero Intro
11:09 Return to Zero Fire
12:22 Return to Zero Results