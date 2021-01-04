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1/21/18 #FEARTHESTORM: Q Reveals #MEMO Intel: 16 Year Plan to Destroy USA
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42 views • January 04, 2021
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1/21/19 Today Q revealed the contents of the Nunez #ReleaSETHememo. Seth R murder and cover up revealed. Z_ckerberg, Schmidt, Bezos, @j_ck, Mockingbird Cartel warned. 16 year plan to destroy USA REVEALED.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2015/06/communism-in-jarretts-family/
Veteran political analyst, Jerome Corsi, I.D.'s the Q photos:
https://www.scribd.com/document/369547830/Qanon-Decode-Post-Thursday-Jan-18-2018-Photographs-Qanon-Posted-Vers-3-0-Jan-19-2018
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1/21/19 Today Q revealed the contents of the Nunez #ReleaSETHememo. Seth R murder and cover up revealed. Z_ckerberg, Schmidt, Bezos, @j_ck, Mockingbird Cartel warned. 16 year plan to destroy USA REVEALED.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2015/06/communism-in-jarretts-family/
Veteran political analyst, Jerome Corsi, I.D.'s the Q photos:
https://www.scribd.com/document/369547830/Qanon-Decode-Post-Thursday-Jan-18-2018-Photographs-Qanon-Posted-Vers-3-0-Jan-19-2018
To support YAFTV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1FYwJPJPkJtdNahayj89x7RLFWAbUmmdGp
BCH: 1PtiWcvcskrNBkkM11dLtwLb6Xz6158aoz
Ether: 0x8c8b6FE353303F21c9A5Aa06ffc9D1855e396689
Litecoin: LLKiCyD5nTQLyamiqUnUSJwPgPbSYmDrNy
Thanks to all of my amazing supporters and fellow freedom lovers! I am so appreciative of your positive comments, prayers, blessings and donations to make YAFTV expand and give you more news! I don't always remember to thank you when we are on video bc I really try to keep things concise, but I DO have such GRATITUDE!! Be Free!!
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