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1/21/18 #FEARTHESTORM: Q Reveals #MEMO Intel: 16 Year Plan to Destroy USA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
1/21/19 Today Q revealed the contents of the Nunez #ReleaSETHememo. Seth R murder and cover up revealed. Z_ckerberg, Schmidt, Bezos, @j_ck, Mockingbird Cartel warned. 16 year plan to destroy USA REVEALED.

https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2015/06/communism-in-jarretts-family/

Veteran political analyst, Jerome Corsi, I.D.'s the Q photos:
https://www.scribd.com/document/369547830/Qanon-Decode-Post-Thursday-Jan-18-2018-Photographs-Qanon-Posted-Vers-3-0-Jan-19-2018

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