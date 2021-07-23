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A Cyber Attack is The Next Pandemic
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590 views • July 23, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to collapse society ahead of The Great Reset using methods like cyber attacks to shutdown banking and the supply chain.
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