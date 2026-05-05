Date: May 5, 2026. Lesson 87-2026. Title: The Predator in the Path

Proverbs 23:28 exposes the active danger behind temptation—not just a trap, but a predator lying in wait to capture and multiply transgression. What appears as chance or attraction is revealed as calculated and destructive, targeting the vulnerable and spreading faithlessness. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches how spiritual carelessness invites attack, why sin is never isolated but multiplies through lives and communities, and why discernment and separation are essential to avoid destruction. Lesson 87-2026

Lesson 87-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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