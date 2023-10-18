Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3189a - Trump Hits The Green New Deal Hard, Timing Is Everything
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3189a - October 17, 2023

Trump Hits The Green New Deal Hard, Timing Is Everything

Germany is having a very tough time. The policies that they implemented are destroying the country. Trump hits the EV market and the Green New Deal really hard, the people are starting to realize that this policy will not work. In time the people will see the economic truth.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

