Cannabis Lounge (panel discussion)

Washington State had its 8th Annual Cannabis Summit, where I spoke on a panel discussing my efforts to bring cannabis lounges to the state.





The Washington Cannabis Summit, presented by The Cannabis Alliance, has been the gathering place for addressing the most pressing issues facing the Washington state cannabis industry since the passage of i502.





Past speakers such as Governor Jay Inslee, Tommy Chong, and the Knox Doctors,along with panel discussions bring industry insiders together with politicians, regulators, and leaders in other developed industries.





The Washington Cannabis Summit brings renewed energy to difficult challenges by bringing the brightest minds together to work towards solutions.





The 8th Annual Washington Cannabis Summit will focus on the critical beginnings of our industry that will serve as a foundation for building our successful future.





RCW 69.50.465

The law makes operating “a club, association, or other business, for profit or otherwise, that conducts or maintains a premises for the primary or incidental purpose of providing a location where members or other persons may keep or consume cannabis on the premises” a class c felony.





Draft an ordinance to amend the class-c felony (RCW 69.50.465) and to adopt provisions establishing a business license category and land use regulations for social use venues (cannabis), and declaring the urgency thereof, to take effect immediately.





Washington Clean Air Act

Establish a bill with requirements and prohibitions for a new social use venue and require the WALCB to promulgate rules governing the new licenses and spaces. The bill also makes the social use venues an exception to the "Washington Clean Air Act" (RCW 70.94).





