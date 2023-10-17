Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 17, 2023 - The Gaza open air prison is a PILOT PROGRAM for globalist ENSLAVEMENT and EXTERMINATION of us all

0:00 Intro2:53 Biden

15:51 Insane Propaganda

39:02 Antony. Blinken





- Trump promises to deport those with "Jihadist sympathies"

- This means EXPANDED government surveillance and police state tactics

- Those powers will of course be turned against the American people

- Iranian Foreign Minister warns of preemptive war against #Israel

- If Israel launches ground invasion of #Gaza, #Hezbollah attacks

- Iranian nationals apprehended by US Border Patrol

- Jihadi terrorists are entering the USA through the open border

- Blinken meets with Israeli War Cabinet for 8 hours

- Demands humanitarian aid to Gaza residents

- #Hamas demands 6,000 prisoners be freed by Israel

- #Pentagon tells 2000 US troops to be ready for deployment

- US marines being deployed to the "shores of Israel"

- This means US military will have boots on the ground in the war

- Congressional report says US must be ready for TWO wars, with #Russia and #China

- But the USA can't even manage ONE war, much less two or three

- Janet Yellen promises the USA can "afford" two wars by printing more currency

- You can print currency but you can't print tanks and artillery

- Rumor that US soldiers don't want to fight for Israel

- Israel's BRUTALITY against Palestinians a PILOT PROGRAM for enslaving and exterminating billions of human beings

- Zionists believe they have a divine right to exterminate the Palestinian people and take their land

- 15-minute cities (Agenda 2030) modeled after Gaza Strip mass imprisonment program

- The solution to all this conflict? Treat people with DIGNITY and stop the ethnic hatred





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/