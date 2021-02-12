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What is the Great Reset? | Davos Agenda 2021
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10 views • February 12, 2021
Encore une vidéo de pure propagande. Alors comme ça, il faut virer le méchant capitalisme ? Un capitalisme qui a été dévoyé par les mêmes qui nous disent aujourd'hui qu'il faut tout changer ? Vivre masqués, vaccinés, isolés, à vie ?
Et ne plus rien posséder ?
Ces dingues nous préparent un communisme 2.0 absolument terrifiant. Et cette fois, nous serons plus qu'enchaînés, parce que pucés, il n'y aura rien que nous pourrons faire pour nous libérer.
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Et ne plus rien posséder ?
Ces dingues nous préparent un communisme 2.0 absolument terrifiant. Et cette fois, nous serons plus qu'enchaînés, parce que pucés, il n'y aura rien que nous pourrons faire pour nous libérer.
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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