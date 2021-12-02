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Fauci’s Dead Babies & Mass Graves From the Past
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62 views • December 02, 2021
Fauci’s Dead Babies & Mass Graves From the Past
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/12/faucis-dead-babies-mass-graves-from-the-past-video-3762750.html
As we find out more about Anthony Fauci, it becomes painfully clear the man is a sadistic, cruel, egomaniac, driven by his own need to be center of attention.
Based on his horrific and dangerous past experiments alone, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the modern-day Josef Mengele — a mad scientist with a God complex devoid of medical ethics or morality.
Now, he’s the most powerful un-elected bureaucrat on the planet in charge of U.S public health policy during a hyped-up pandemic from a virus he helped create.
This video is a look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/12/faucis-dead-babies-mass-graves-from-the-past-video-3762750.html
As we find out more about Anthony Fauci, it becomes painfully clear the man is a sadistic, cruel, egomaniac, driven by his own need to be center of attention.
Based on his horrific and dangerous past experiments alone, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the modern-day Josef Mengele — a mad scientist with a God complex devoid of medical ethics or morality.
Now, he’s the most powerful un-elected bureaucrat on the planet in charge of U.S public health policy during a hyped-up pandemic from a virus he helped create.
This video is a look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity.
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