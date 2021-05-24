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Ashwagandha - For Brain, Body and Reproductive Health - East-West Herbal
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5 views • May 24, 2021
Ashwagandha, one of the most powerful herbs in Ayurvedic healing, has been used since ancient times for a wide variety of conditions, and is most well-known for its restorative benefits. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, Ashwagandha has been used as a sedative, a rejuvenating tonic, and an anti-inflammatory agent.
Its most compelling modern use is as an “adaptogen”. In fact, Western herbalists refer to Ashwagandha as “Indian ginseng”, because it helps to assist the body to adapt to the negative effects of chronic stress by increasing energy, strength, and stamina. For people who suffer from insomnia and anxiety, having a beverage that contains a teaspoon of powdered Ashwagandha before bedtime can be beneficial for a more restorative sleep.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
To learn more, please visit: https://EastWestHerbalApothecary.com
Location: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal Apothecary Instagram link:
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For more videos, please visit our playlist here:
www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
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Or visit our store at:
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone (615) 730-8953
Its most compelling modern use is as an “adaptogen”. In fact, Western herbalists refer to Ashwagandha as “Indian ginseng”, because it helps to assist the body to adapt to the negative effects of chronic stress by increasing energy, strength, and stamina. For people who suffer from insomnia and anxiety, having a beverage that contains a teaspoon of powdered Ashwagandha before bedtime can be beneficial for a more restorative sleep.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
To learn more, please visit: https://EastWestHerbalApothecary.com
Location: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal Apothecary Instagram link:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
East West Herbal Apothecary Pinterest link:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/...
For more videos, please visit our playlist here:
www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
Or visit our store at:
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone (615) 730-8953
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