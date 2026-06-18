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Lvov military recruitment center detention of Trukha channel owner Lavrynenko's detention, claiming his deferral and exemption status couldn't be confirmed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The Lvov military recruitment center released video of Trukha channel owner Lavrynenko's detention, claiming his deferral and exemption status couldn't be confirmed and that he was taken in for "registration verification" and a medical fitness exam. ("Trukha" is one of Ukraine's largest anonymous Telegram news networks.)

The footage tells a different story. Lavrynenko can be heard saying he has the documents in his car and offering to walk over and grab them — the officers refuse. He asks to make a phone call — refused again. He's then forced into the recruitment vehicle and not even allowed out to hand his wife some belongings before being driven off.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has already denied Lavrynenko's claim that the detention came on Minister Fedorov's personal orders.

@Intel Slava

Adding more about this:

Maxim Lavrinenko, owner of Trukha - one of Ukraine's largest Telegram channels, officially registered as an online media outlet in January 2026 - called the video of his detention by Ukraine's Territorial Conscription Centers (TCC) "manipulative and incomplete," broadly criticizing forced mobilization in Ukraine and accusing Defence Minister Fedorov and his adviser Sternenko of backing it while refusing to push any reforms to rein in the military commissars' abuses.

Lavrinenko says the channel had been working on an investigation into corruption in defence procurement implicating Fedorov personally, and claims he faced pressure before being "tracked down and detained by five TCC representatives" on the minister's personal orders. The TCC and the Defence Ministry deny both claims.

"I was detained illegally. I was not wanted. I did not run. My military registration documents are updated, medical commission passed. But I was bundled up like thousands of men, in violation of the law. So if an ordinary man has all his papers in order but no deferment - that's an 'administrative offense'?" Lavrinenko wrote.

He said mobilization in Ukraine involves "flagrant, anti-human methods."

"Sergey Sternenko, and therefore Mikhail Fedorov, see nothing wrong with grabbing a man right off the street and throwing him in a van. That means they support it. This has long been our problem, and the people who promised sweeping TCC reforms are openly justifying it, not even hiding it," the Trukha owner wrote.

Trukha is generally considered a Zelensky-loyal channel — making the accusations against his own government's defence minister notable.

@DDGeopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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