The Assassination of the Character of God - Part 2

Can you describe an experience you've never had? Impossible!! I guess we can try to imagine it but that would be speculation. We can also try to refer to the experience of others who have had the experience but it certainly is not our experience so we are NOT a credible witness. The same is true about those who talks about God's nature, ways and character from their experience and have NEVER met God personally - they falsify, malign and assassinate his name, nature and character - resulting in building dread and fear in peoples heart instead of love for God. This is what is being explored in this video.