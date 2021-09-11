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The Cancer Cure Cover Up - M.D./ Ph.D. Stanislaw Burzynski Story (2015)
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69 views • September 11, 2021
In 2015 the worldwide cancer cure business closed down with ... 15.000.000.000.000 (15 Trillion) USD profit for Big-Pharma. Are you still so naive to believe that they want to offer a cure? They want to treat you, not to heal you.
Time to look for the real cause of cancer. In the nearest future, it will only go worse and worse.
Time to look for the real cause of cancer. In the nearest future, it will only go worse and worse.
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