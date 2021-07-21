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This Week Might be Hectic, But It Will be Okay
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1 view • July 21, 2021
Tune in to my wealth forecast for this week. Watch this 2-minute video to find out how to navigate the energetic charges that are influencing us!
Don’t panic…even though you might feel this week is a nonstarter it will end very strongly. Be on the lookout for ways you can enhance your communication skills!
Here is another video that I think you would like: You Need to Trust the Universe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgFWGXsDkEU. If you want more amazing wealth consciousness videos like this make sure to subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Don’t panic…even though you might feel this week is a nonstarter it will end very strongly. Be on the lookout for ways you can enhance your communication skills!
Here is another video that I think you would like: You Need to Trust the Universe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgFWGXsDkEU. If you want more amazing wealth consciousness videos like this make sure to subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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