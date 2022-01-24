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You Can Do This!
TheFlyLady
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50 views • January 24, 2022
We are Getting Back to Basics

Back to Basics Package
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)


CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)

I will be praying with Scott Kesterson every Wednesday at 1:11pm PST https://www.bards.fm/ Our prayers will go up to Heaven together!

I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady

Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression

https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/

Get Ready to Save Big!

Carpet Sweepa

https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)

Feather Duster

https://shop.flylady.net/p/(PFD)

Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women

Download your Free Holiday Control Journal! http://www.flylady.net/i/pdf/hoj_coj.pdf

Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries

Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools

If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.

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