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THE KILL SHOT IS HELPING WITH THE DECLINE OF "COVID" IN THE U.S.? - WHILE DEPOPULATING HUMANITY!
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50 views • May 12, 2021
This is one of the worst propaganda pieces to be put out there, featuring Dr. Fowl advocating for "trusted messengers" like celebrities etc. to shill to the public to take the kill shot. Absolutly outrageous!
Global News:
The United States' COVID-19 situation is slowly improving, as its hospitalizations and deaths are seeing a decline.
But the country's vaccination rate is also currently dropping, by about two million shots a day -- a 20 percent decrease from the week before. Some states are even cancelling vaccine deliveries, as the demand is shrinking among Americans.
As Jennifer Johnson reports, that's creating a major obstacle to the Biden Administration's plan to achieve herd immunity, with a target of 70 to 85 percent of citizens fully protected to get the pandemic under control.
SOURCE: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
Global News:
The United States' COVID-19 situation is slowly improving, as its hospitalizations and deaths are seeing a decline.
But the country's vaccination rate is also currently dropping, by about two million shots a day -- a 20 percent decrease from the week before. Some states are even cancelling vaccine deliveries, as the demand is shrinking among Americans.
As Jennifer Johnson reports, that's creating a major obstacle to the Biden Administration's plan to achieve herd immunity, with a target of 70 to 85 percent of citizens fully protected to get the pandemic under control.
SOURCE: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
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