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The Mark of the Beast Documentary
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509 views • August 18, 2020
Main Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
There has been some curiosity about what I believe about Bible prophecy. I think this documentary, put together by some friends, zeroes in on what I think is the most significant prophecy in the world at this point in history. Please watch it! And share it with your friends.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
There has been some curiosity about what I believe about Bible prophecy. I think this documentary, put together by some friends, zeroes in on what I think is the most significant prophecy in the world at this point in history. Please watch it! And share it with your friends.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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