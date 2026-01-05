Tired of Being Tired? How to Enhance Your Energy and Sleep Like a Pro - Dr. Abhinav Singh





Sleep “vigilante” and physician Dr. Abhinav Singh is an expert on the importance of maintaining a healthy sleep pattern. As 2026 kicks off, the busyness of the oncoming year makes sleep more of a priority than ever! Why do we deprive ourselves of sleep? Why do we wake up sluggish and exhausted? Since the advent of the lightbulb, it has become easier to stay up later and deny ourselves of meaningful, needed sleep. “Unfortunately, tiredness is always going to be a trophy in our culture,” says Dr. Singh. Our bodies were designed to work during the day and sleep at night. We must maintain a routine sleeping pattern and get at least 7-8 hours of rest every day to maintain great health. Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Give yourself the needed time to rest and renew your body every night.









TAKEAWAYS





Self-inflicted sleep loss is a big problem in modern culture, however, better sleep equals better health





Using smartphones or tablets late at night can disrupt our melatonin level and circadian rhythm and inhibit our ability to fall asleep





Don’t ignore snoring or sleep apnea - seek medical help and address the root of the problem





Excessive screen time can reduce your body’s melatonin production









