Tired of Being Tired? How to Enhance Your Energy and Sleep Like a Pro - Dr. Abhinav Singh
26 views • 1 day ago


Sleep “vigilante” and physician Dr. Abhinav Singh is an expert on the importance of maintaining a healthy sleep pattern. As 2026 kicks off, the busyness of the oncoming year makes sleep more of a priority than ever! Why do we deprive ourselves of sleep? Why do we wake up sluggish and exhausted? Since the advent of the lightbulb, it has become easier to stay up later and deny ourselves of meaningful, needed sleep. “Unfortunately, tiredness is always going to be a trophy in our culture,” says Dr. Singh. Our bodies were designed to work during the day and sleep at night. We must maintain a routine sleeping pattern and get at least 7-8 hours of rest every day to maintain great health. Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Give yourself the needed time to rest and renew your body every night.



TAKEAWAYS


Self-inflicted sleep loss is a big problem in modern culture, however, better sleep equals better health


Using smartphones or tablets late at night can disrupt our melatonin level and circadian rhythm and inhibit our ability to fall asleep


Don’t ignore snoring or sleep apnea - seek medical help and address the root of the problem


Excessive screen time can reduce your body’s melatonin production



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4jfKuNR

Sleep to Heal book: https://amzn.to/4jg3PhD


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ABHINAV SINGH

Website: https://www.sleepvigilante.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sleep_vigilante

X: https://x.com/neothakur


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #abhinavsingh #GreatSleep #SleepWell #HealthySleep #SleepHygiene #BetterSleep #SleepIsHealth #SleepForHealth #HealthySleepHabits #SleepMatters #PrioritizeSleep #CircadianRhythm #BiologicalClock #Melatonin #SleepHormone #RestMatters #DeepRest #RestAndRecover


healthbodiessleepsmartphonesanxietyinsomniamentalphysicalsleepingasleepphysiciantabletsmelatoninrenewaltiredvigilanterestlessexhaustedcircadiantina griffincounter culture momrenewingdr singh
