“Alt Media”, Madeleine McCann, Whitney Webb, Mary Kay Letourneau, Adventism, Sabbath

SR 2025-01-02 Ask Bawba Wawa
Topic list:
* Johnny thinking of migrating the LIVE to Stumble.
* Andrew Gold, Sonia Poulton and...David Icke?
* 20 years later, we finally get the slightest scrutiny of “Gerry” and “Kate” McCann.
* Even if Madeleine McCann was not a ritual sacrifice, what can we still say was in play?
* Is Whitney Webb pulling her punches on female pedophiles? Why??
* What does “Mary Kay Letourneau” have in common with “Kate McCann”?
* Is there a difference between male and female predators?
* Who controls the press? Ask Bawba Wawa.
* Mary Kay Macron?
* What killed Mary Kay Letourneau?
* Why would jesuit Mel Gibson dig 80 years to give a Kurgen salute to an Adventist pacifist?
* What does the meat industry have in common with “Planned Parenthood”?
* The cults birthed by William Miller.
* Who is behind Adventism: YHWH or Satan?
* Is there a difference between the Sabbath and “the Lord’s Day”? What is the Sabbath for?
_____________________
