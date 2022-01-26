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practical preps for genocide victims
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1 view • January 26, 2022
Positive practical preps for genocide victims
I'm not dying from narcissism. I'm not dying by my own hand. I'm dying from wounds administered by monsters. With some help I would live. But life really isn't the point of the new hell. Is it? Furthermore; God did not judge me. God. Knows. My Suffering. Mankind has judged.
I think I might hafta sue under the cruelty to animals statute. Habeus corpus is only for humans.
Oh, wait. Somehow I was branded as less than an animal: no help for me. Clearly, I really don't find it funny; but, "it's all good". The world will be a better place when fake humans like me are gone.
I'm not dying from narcissism. I'm not dying by my own hand. I'm dying from wounds administered by monsters. With some help I would live. But life really isn't the point of the new hell. Is it? Furthermore; God did not judge me. God. Knows. My Suffering. Mankind has judged.
I think I might hafta sue under the cruelty to animals statute. Habeus corpus is only for humans.
Oh, wait. Somehow I was branded as less than an animal: no help for me. Clearly, I really don't find it funny; but, "it's all good". The world will be a better place when fake humans like me are gone.
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