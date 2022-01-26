Positive practical preps for genocide victims

I'm not dying from narcissism. I'm not dying by my own hand. I'm dying from wounds administered by monsters. With some help I would live. But life really isn't the point of the new hell. Is it? Furthermore; God did not judge me. God. Knows. My Suffering. Mankind has judged.



I think I might hafta sue under the cruelty to animals statute. Habeus corpus is only for humans.

Oh, wait. Somehow I was branded as less than an animal: no help for me. Clearly, I really don't find it funny; but, "it's all good". The world will be a better place when fake humans like me are gone.