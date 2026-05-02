POVː YOU TRY WATCHING DAN BILZERIAN NEWS BUT THE ANCHORS KEEP NOTICING LEBANON

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DAN FOR CONGRESS
IG: @jakegtv
X: @jakeg_official
YT: @jakeg_official
Patreon: / jakegtv
ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/whiteazn4life
Website: https://jakegtv.com
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcWrxgVyO1Y
What was your favorite part? Drop a timestamp below👇
P.S. IG got taken down at 345k followers two hours after this dropped. Guess it was over the mark. New page: jakeg_tv