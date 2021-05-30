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ISRAEL LOBBYIST SCUMBAG PATRICK CLAWSON THINKS FALSE FLAGS ARE HILARIOUS- WAR WITH IRAN (2012)
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2 views • May 30, 2021
Israel Lobbyist, Patrick Clawson Provoking and Spurring for War Which American Kids Will Be Sent to Die in. "We Need a False Flag to Start War With Iran"
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