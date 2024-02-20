Joe Biden set to backflip on ‘ambitious’ electric vehicle target

US President Joe Biden is expected to downgrade a controversial electric vehicle target.
The White House was aiming to have two-thirds of vehicle sales by 2032 be electric, but now it's set to backflip on the plan.
It comes amid a political war in the states over the steep cost of electric vehicles.
Australian Electric Vehicle Association President Dr Chris Jones sat down with Sky News Australia to discuss the US President’s decision.
“It’s a bit frustrating to hear – I think the targets were quite ambitious but not unachievable,” Dr Jones said.
