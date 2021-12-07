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Pop Up Missiles: Is China Hiding Rockets Inside Shipping Containers?
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287 views • December 07, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk to each other on Tuesday via a special secure communication line. Officials from Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and France were expected to be on the call with President Biden to present a unified NATO position.
Tension along the Ukrainian border with Russia will be the main topic. Mr. Biden will quickly call Ukrainian President Zelensky to give him details of his conversation with Mr. Putin.
One day before the high stakes call, there are reports in Washington that Joe Biden will threaten Russia with severe economic harm.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/6/21
Tension along the Ukrainian border with Russia will be the main topic. Mr. Biden will quickly call Ukrainian President Zelensky to give him details of his conversation with Mr. Putin.
One day before the high stakes call, there are reports in Washington that Joe Biden will threaten Russia with severe economic harm.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/6/21
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