"Portal To Hell" CERN Hadron Collider Exposed [Final Cut] 2022

(Documentary Version.) (C.G.I. Movie Version Coming Soon) This video exposes CERN and how it ties into end time Bible prophecy in Revelation 9. The CERN Hadron Collider is attempting to literally open the gates of hell, but God is holding the knowledge back from them until the appointed time. This is by far the best video online exposing CERN and is one you'll definitely want to share with friends and family.

