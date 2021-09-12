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DR. BRYAN ARDIS:
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1035 views • September 12, 2021
DR. BRYAN ARDIS:
REMDESIVIR IS KILLING PEOPLE AND FAUCI IS TO BLAME
▪️0:03 - Feb 2020 - China sought a patent (https://t.me/westcoastintel/5269) for Remdesivir, ONE DAY after human-to-human transmission was confirmed
▪️0:13 - Fauci then came out and said Remdesivir "was proven safe and efficacious against the ebola virus"
▪️0:45 - Fauci LIED
▪️2:09 - The 1st study (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993) pulled Remdesivir because it killed 54% of patients
▪️3:01 - Fauci quoted a 2nd study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7169476/)from Gilead to promote the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir
▪️3:21 - 2nd Study showed within 10 days of treatment, 23% of patients experienced multiple organ failure, septic shock, or kidney failure
▪️4:29 - The set up
▪️6:03 - Patients have been put in drug-induced comas, while they are intubated, prescribed Remdesivir, if their kidneys shut down, their lungs fill with water, so they drown in their own fluids (pulmonary edema)
▪️6:31 - This is MASS GENOCIDE
▪️8:16 - In Oct. 2020 - The FDA knew (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13065)the adverse event outcomes of the jabs, including multi inflamatory syndrome in children.
[ Source (https://rumble.com/vloe0w-dr.-bryan-ardis-grand-rapids-mi-reawaken-america-tour.html) ]
REMDESIVIR IS KILLING PEOPLE AND FAUCI IS TO BLAME
▪️0:03 - Feb 2020 - China sought a patent (https://t.me/westcoastintel/5269) for Remdesivir, ONE DAY after human-to-human transmission was confirmed
▪️0:13 - Fauci then came out and said Remdesivir "was proven safe and efficacious against the ebola virus"
▪️0:45 - Fauci LIED
▪️2:09 - The 1st study (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993) pulled Remdesivir because it killed 54% of patients
▪️3:01 - Fauci quoted a 2nd study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7169476/)from Gilead to promote the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir
▪️3:21 - 2nd Study showed within 10 days of treatment, 23% of patients experienced multiple organ failure, septic shock, or kidney failure
▪️4:29 - The set up
▪️6:03 - Patients have been put in drug-induced comas, while they are intubated, prescribed Remdesivir, if their kidneys shut down, their lungs fill with water, so they drown in their own fluids (pulmonary edema)
▪️6:31 - This is MASS GENOCIDE
▪️8:16 - In Oct. 2020 - The FDA knew (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13065)the adverse event outcomes of the jabs, including multi inflamatory syndrome in children.
[ Source (https://rumble.com/vloe0w-dr.-bryan-ardis-grand-rapids-mi-reawaken-america-tour.html) ]
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