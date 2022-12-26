Create New Account
12-26-22 This Week with Todd Callender
What is happening
Todd is an international lawyer, licensed in Colorado but practicing primarily outside of the United States. Todd is one of the principal lawyers in Disabled Rights Advocates (“DRA”), which is a Colorado law firm.

Todd was largely responsible for opening trade and commerce between the United States and Cuba in 1997 by obtaining the first US travel, business, OFAC and export licenses granted during the period Cuba was a designated Enemy of the State (US). As a result of his work in Cuba Todd had occasion to do business with many vaccine manufacturers and global health organizations involved with the current Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

FREE to watch for 24 hours, then sign-up or sign-in to your members area to access at your leisure. We have 3 tiers of Membership. For less than $0.60 a day, you can support Dr. T's hard work to save humanity and enjoy all the membership perks.

Exclusive Premium Members have access to all Deep Dives, Special Events, Happy Hour and Happy Hour Bible Study as well as This Week shows.
Which are exclusive to our Premium VIP members.
Visit http://www.drtenpenny.com/membership


