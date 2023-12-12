Tribulation Worketh Patience (AFMIGB Podcast)

On this episode, I preach on "Tribulation Worketh Patience" looking at why we go through tribulations and suffering. "Send The Light" played by the Gospel Plowboys, and used by permission. Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075. You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows: broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio Please pray for us as we preach and teach the King James Bible, rightly divided, as per 2 Timothy 2:15 . Thank you all so much.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.