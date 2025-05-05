🔥Apocalyptic MASSIVE scale of Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen tonight

Frightening footage shows MASSIVE scale of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen

Apocalyptic fires rage

Smoke clouds tower into the sky

🚨US and Israel bomb the port and city of Al Hodeidah in Yemen after the Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Sputnik reports.

💥 Israeli military confirms strikes on Houthi targets in Hodeida

Highlights of the IDF’s statement:

🔶Warplanes launched raids targeting Houthi infrastructure in the Yemeni coastal region

🔶The raids came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, which included the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and drones at Israeli territory and citizens.

🔶 The Bajil Cement Factory, east of Hodeidah, was attacked. The factory serves as a key economic facility for the Houthi regime, used to build tunnels and military infrastructure.

Update: ❗️US-Israeli raids on Bajil cement factory in Yemen killed 2 and injured another 42, according to local media.

Adding: Israel coordinated Yemen strikes with US – Axios

But US didn’t take part

Bibi told Trump in advance. Biden never got the same courtesy

Cynthia... not posting, there was also a video of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly monitoring the airstrikes on Yemen from the IDF operations room alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz.





Adding, from Sputnik:

Houthis deal a MAJOR BLOW to Trump in the Middle East

🔸The Yemeni Houthis continue to HUMILIATE the US & Israeli military, having become the proverbial spanner in the works for Trump and his designs for the Middle East.

🔸On May 4, a Houthi missile struck the Ben Gurion Airport, with the attack successfully BYPASSING the vaunted Israeli Arrow and the US THAAD air defense systems.

🔸The Houthis have announced that they are launching a “comprehensive air blockade” against Israel, enforced by strikes against Israeli airports, in response to Tel Aviv’s “expanding aggression against Gaza.”

🔸In April alone, the Houthis reportedly DOWNED at least seven US MQ-9 Reaper drones, each of which cost US taxpayers approximately $30 million.

🔸On April 28, the US lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet worth about $60 million. The plane supposedly rolled into the Red Sea from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as the latter was dodging a Houthi attack.

🔸In April, the Houthis carried out at least FOUR ATTACKS against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. The US, however, claimed that the vessel sustained no damage.