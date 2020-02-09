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The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil
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769 views • February 09, 2020
I feel, the Indigo inside me consists of AIR & FIRE, and they shouldn't play with this fire any longer these earthly creepers of the worldwide authorities and occupying army over humanity; this is why my Blue Warrior's aura has the colour of air and scourging blue fire !
Ich fühle, der Indigo in mir besteht aus LUFT & FEUER, und sie sollen nicht weiter mit diesem Feuer spielen diesen erdischen Kriecher der weltweiten Autoritäten und Besetzungsmacht über die Menschheit; darum hat mein Blauer Krieger Aura die Farbe der Luft und versengendes Blaues Feuer !
The Knights Templars of Octogon founded "clean" Switzerland 1291
My name is Sean Hross, my other channels are giureh and chatzefratz, my email is [email protected], and this video here tells the whole story of our ruling Masters: "The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil"
Ich fühle, der Indigo in mir besteht aus LUFT & FEUER, und sie sollen nicht weiter mit diesem Feuer spielen diesen erdischen Kriecher der weltweiten Autoritäten und Besetzungsmacht über die Menschheit; darum hat mein Blauer Krieger Aura die Farbe der Luft und versengendes Blaues Feuer !
The Knights Templars of Octogon founded "clean" Switzerland 1291
My name is Sean Hross, my other channels are giureh and chatzefratz, my email is [email protected], and this video here tells the whole story of our ruling Masters: "The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil"
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