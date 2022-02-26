Miles Guo: Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on earth. Putin’s war on Ukraine is not entirely unjustifiable

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2/25/2022 Miles Guo: Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on earth. The US and EU failed to fulfill their promises to protect Ukraine and have abandoned it, while also tearing up their promises made to Russia that NATO would not expand eastward and Ukraine would not join the EU. So, Putin’s war on Ukraine is not entirely unjustifiable