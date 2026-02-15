© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEDDING DAY
One sparkling diamond
Two golden bands
What is a marriage?
One woman One man
Walking together
Hand in hand
Two hearts singing
Wedding bells ringing Through the heavens above
Wedding bells ringing
Two hearts singing to one another of wedding day love
Wedding day Wedding day
In the month of June
Wedding day Wedding day
Followed by a honeymoon
And with God’s blessing
New life coming soon
One man One woman
That’s the law of Life
One man One woman
A husband and a wife
One man One woman
Wedded in Jesus Christ
Two hearts singing
Wedding bells ringing Through the heavens above
Wedding bells ringing
Two hearts singing to one another of wedding day love
Wedding day Wedding day
In the month of June
Wedding day Wedding day
Followed by a honeymoon
And with God’s blessing
New life coming soon
One sparkling diamond
Two golden bands
What is a marriage?
One woman One man
Walking together
Hand in hand
Walking together
Hand in hand
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2022