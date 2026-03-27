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ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 3/27/26 • JOE KENT - DELIBERATE TRAP BY ISRAEL TO SNARE TRUMP INTO WAR • Infowars
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TRUMP PULLS BACK FROM ESCALATING WAR, EXTENDS IRAN’S “TOTAL DESTRUCTION” DEADLINE 10 MORE DAYS! MEANWHILE, THE ISRAELI LOBBY IS DEMANDING A FULL GROUND INVASION AS OIL SPIKES PAST $110! MUST-WATCH/SHARE!

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