Tobias Segal - The #1 Most Powerful Health Technology You Can Do At Home - Ozone Therapy

Get access to my health protocols (& ask me questions) each month on Patreonhttp://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
In this show I talk with Tobias Segal from Promolife about ozone therapy and how getting more oxygen (o3) into your body can help you heal. We discuss rectal insufflations, drinking ozonated water, ceramic vs cold plasma ozone generators, ear and sinus ozone insufflations and a ton more.
Follow PromoLife on IG
http://www.instagram.com/promolifeinc
Use code EHR10 at promolife to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/promolife
Listen on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-tobias-segal-the-power-of-ozone-gas-the/id577009557?i=1000607065136
Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3domPDDeCXfumr7Y4KBmhg
Show Page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/766
Episode Sponsors:
Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Mitolife Dissolve It All
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dissolveitall
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98
Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb
Surthrival Colostrum Use code INFINITE
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/surthrival
Support Our Work:
Get My Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Visit our Store
https://www.biochargeme.com/
Support us on Amazon
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon
My Amazon Recommended Products
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore
Donate on Paypal
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal
Favorite Supps:
Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness
Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud
Subscribe & Listen:
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Spotify
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify
Stitcher
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher
iHeart Radio
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio
Follow Us:
Newsletter
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter
Youtube
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube
Alternative Platforms:
In case they wipe us out above, you can find us below!
Telegram
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram
Brighteon - My Favorite
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon
Bitchute
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute
Odysee
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee
Rumble
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble
Gab
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab
Health Disclaimer:
For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.