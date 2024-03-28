Create New Account
RUSSIA STRIKES BACK 🌉 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE SABOTAGE CORRECTION 🎙JOHN CRAWFORD [GOING SAVAGE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 17 hours ago

John goes into the inside information that Coach Dave and the Huddle had imparted, which allowed me to make the perfectly lucid suggestion that this event was an act of sabotage; John also expounds upon the fake outrage at the reactions of the Russian people to an infection


This is all alledgedly, and the ramblings of a madman or not. Links to Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@GoingSavage

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/jcraww/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/jhawk6144

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@FactsnoFrauds:4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-dD5WOYM7s


Source: https://odysee.com/@FactsnoFrauds:4/russia-strikes-back-and-sabatoge-2:4


Thumbnail: https://www.ttnews.com/articles/baltimore-bridge-lives-saved


LookWhat ICanDo posted:


BALTIMORE BRIDGE: NEW AUDIO REVEALS MOMENT EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HhYifeO7HORG/

https://i.imgur.com/xQScspQ.jpeg


Also from LookWhat ICanDo:

More details about the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge have emerged. Turns out the crew was filled with Indians.


The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that struck a major bridge in Baltimore early on March 26, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below are Indians, the company said.https://t.co/zbpKrBduZ8

— The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 26, 2024

https://i.imgur.com/KT1vUmt.jpeg

sabotagerussiaterroristsremote controlsupply chain disruptionjohn crawfordfrancis scott key bridgegoing savageharbor protocolchristian response

