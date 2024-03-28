RUSSIA STRIKES BACK 🌉 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE SABOTAGE CORRECTION 🎙JOHN CRAWFORD [GOING SAVAGE]

John goes into the inside information that Coach Dave and the Huddle had imparted, which allowed me to make the perfectly lucid suggestion that this event was an act of sabotage; John also expounds upon the fake outrage at the reactions of the Russian people to an infection
This is all alledgedly, and the ramblings of a madman or not. Links to Truth Social
LookWhat ICanDo posted:
BALTIMORE BRIDGE: NEW AUDIO REVEALS MOMENT EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND
Also from LookWhat ICanDo:
More details about the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge have emerged. Turns out the crew was filled with Indians.
The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that struck a major bridge in Baltimore early on March 26, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below are Indians, the company said.https://t.co/zbpKrBduZ8
— The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 26, 2024
