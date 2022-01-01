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Zidkenu Live! Playing Heavy Metal Ukulele "Electric Eye" by Judas Priest in front of a Great Crowd!
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21 views • January 01, 2022
Zidkenu is Elected Electric Spy! In this video that was livestreamed on American Freedom Radio, Zidkenu explains to a great crowd that there has long been a plan in place for total tyrannical global surveillance and planetary control of every single individual on earth!
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"Hi, so I brought the uke...are you ready for the heavy metal? They think I'm kidding. No really, we're from space, and we have you surrounded, just so you know, just so you know. This is the heavy metal. No, I'm made of metal! Uhuh you think I'm kidding..."
Up here in space
I'm looking down on you
My lasers trace
Everything you do
You think you've private lives
Think nothing of the kind
There is no true escape
I'm watching all the time
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
Always in focus
You can't feel my stare
I zoom into you
But you don't know I'm there
I take a pride in probing all your secret moves
My tearless retina takes pictures that can prove
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
Electric eye, in the sky
Feel my stare, always there
There's nothing you can do about it
Develop and expose
I feed upon your every thought
And so my power grows
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
I'm elected electric spy
I'm elected protective, detective, Electric Eye!
Hear Zid jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
"Electric Eye" by Judas Priest [Writer(s): Robert John Arthur Halford, Glenn Raymond Tipton, Kenneth Downing]
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
...
"Hi, so I brought the uke...are you ready for the heavy metal? They think I'm kidding. No really, we're from space, and we have you surrounded, just so you know, just so you know. This is the heavy metal. No, I'm made of metal! Uhuh you think I'm kidding..."
Up here in space
I'm looking down on you
My lasers trace
Everything you do
You think you've private lives
Think nothing of the kind
There is no true escape
I'm watching all the time
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
Always in focus
You can't feel my stare
I zoom into you
But you don't know I'm there
I take a pride in probing all your secret moves
My tearless retina takes pictures that can prove
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
Electric eye, in the sky
Feel my stare, always there
There's nothing you can do about it
Develop and expose
I feed upon your every thought
And so my power grows
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
I'm elected electric spy
I'm elected protective, detective, Electric Eye!
Hear Zid jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
"Electric Eye" by Judas Priest [Writer(s): Robert John Arthur Halford, Glenn Raymond Tipton, Kenneth Downing]
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
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