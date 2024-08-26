BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New batch of Ukrainian Armed Forces Prisoners taken in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
99 views • 8 months ago

A new batch of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners taken in the Kursk region. All of them are hand-picked like Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a red armband.

Also Adding:

🔥 The bear is awake, and he is angry! 🔥 🔥 🔥

Each Tu-95 can carry six cruise missiles, giving us a total of 66. 

Each Tu-22M can carry three cruise missiles, giving us a total of 18.

Each Su-57 can carry 4, giving us a total of 8.

The ships in the Black Sea combine for a total of 20 missiles.

Reports are saying as many as 100 Gerans are airborne.

At least 3 Iskanders

Possible Khinzals, although none confirmed yet.

All told, we could be looking at over 200 pieces of ordinance in the air.  Some of these will be decoys, but regardless, Ukraine will be having a very hot day.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
