Joshua Henry - 14-Year-Old Died From A Brain Aneurysm After Second Pfizer Vaccine 💉💉💉

ANOTHER SMALL BOY DIES HOURS AFTER BEING INJECTED WITH SECOND PFIZER SHOT 💉💔





He had just had his fourteenth birthday. 💔 😭





"GEORGETOWN, GUYANA: A 14-year-old boy has died hours after receiving his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Joshua Henry got the shot on October 4th. He returned home and complained to his parents that he was not doing well just before the breakdown. He died on the way to the hospital. A health department investigation revealed that Joshua died of a brain aneurysm."





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





