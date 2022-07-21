Toxins in Seafood?

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In this video I talk about articles that describe toxins in various types of fish and how they get there. You are what you eat! If you eat fish that have been fed waste containing contaminants then that fish is not good to eat. If you eat fish that are fed algae that is naturally high in omega 3s then it is a natural anti-inflammatory food!!www.newaquatechpanama.com