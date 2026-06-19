⚡️Moment of defeat of a kamikaze drone Hornet by a hit from the kinetic interceptor drone "Elka"

⚡️ — The moment of the defeat of the kamikaze drone Hornet by a hit from the (Russian) kinetic interceptor drone "Elka".

Adding:

⚡️ — Ukraine will purchase long-range air-to-air missiles Meteor and will receive missiles for the Patriot air defense system, announced the country's Defense Minister, Mikhail Fedorov, following the results of the "Ramstein" conference.



European Meteor air-to-air missiles can be mounted on Swedish fighter jets JAS 39 Gripen C/D, the first deliveries of which to Ukraine are scheduled for 2027.

Adding:

⚡️ — Bulgaria has threatened to veto the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia if it does not exclude Patriarch Kirill and restrictions that are dangerous for the Bulgarian economy.



This was reported by Reuters.



Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that Sofia sees risks for the work of "Lukoil", the supply of spare parts for the Sofia metro and fertilizers, and also disagrees with the sanctions against representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church.



@Intelslava