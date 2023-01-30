Mirror. Source

FOC Show: Dr. Bryan Ardis - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Dr. Jane Ruby - Dr. Christiane Northrup - Attorney Thomas Renz - Creators of Died Suddenly https://rumble.com/v27iijk-foc-show-dr.-bryan-ardis-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-dr.-jane-ruby.html





Quote: "Today at 2:00 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective! TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf Dr. Bryan Ardis: WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow Dr. Sheri Tenpenny WEBSITE: DrTenpenny.com Dr. Jane Ruby WEBSITE: http://drjaneruby.com/ TELEGRAM: T.ME/DRJANERUBY Dr. Christiane Northrup WEBSITE: https://www.drnorthrup.com/ WEBSITE: https://howbadismybatch.com/ WEBSITE: https://mycyclestory.com/ For LIFE-SAVING Information about the Vaccine, - Text VAX to 40509 (Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com) Creators of Died Suddenly Matthew Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer WEBSITE: Diedsuddenly.info Thomas Renz WEBSITE: https://renz-law.com/ WEBSITE: Tomrenz.com WEBSITE: tomrenz.substack.com Stage Speech: https://rumble.com/v271t8c-the-great-reset-versus-the-great-reawakening-attorney-thomas-renz-.html SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO ► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509 (Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com) ► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com ► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover ► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com ► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up - https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/ ---- Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends 💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited 🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives 📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/ 🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com ► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives ---- ► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter ► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate ► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life- http://DoctorSoGood.com ► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com ► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com ► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store 🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover ---- Be Blessed! - The Flyover Team Business or Media, please contact us at: [email protected] "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r