Brazilian President on the Conflict in the Middle East - It's a Genocide that has Already Killed Two Thousand Children

Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the conflict in the Middle East:
- It's not about who's right and who's wrong, it's about who fired first and who fired last. The problem is that this is not a war. It is a genocide that has already killed two thousand children.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.