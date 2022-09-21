What Is The Truth About Jesus’ Teaching?

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
Lots Of People Shy Away From Religion. Even Christ Jesus Did This!
Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us About Tainted History And Shares Documented Accounts From The Lamasery Of Them Having A Representative With Mary From Jesus’ Conception To Ascension. Do You Know Anyone That Can Share This Level Of Detail About Jesus’ Life?
Listen In To Learn More!
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/
💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/
📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.