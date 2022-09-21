What Is The Truth About Jesus’ Teaching?

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Lots Of People Shy Away From Religion. Even Christ Jesus Did This!
Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us About Tainted History And Shares Documented Accounts From The Lamasery Of Them Having A Representative With Mary From Jesus’ Conception To Ascension. Do You Know Anyone That Can Share This Level Of Detail About Jesus’ Life?
Listen In To Learn More!
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
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