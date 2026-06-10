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Dr. Lee Merritt: The Parasite-Infested Rats from the Sugar Factory Got Cancer | Ep 15
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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In this explosive episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Lee Merritt joins Alix to blow the lid off the medical matrix. From the hantavirus “scam” on cruise ships to the shocking 1900s theory that cancer is caused by parasites, Dr. Merritt reveals how history was rewritten right in front of us.

Dr. Merritt, orthopedic surgeon, former military doctor, and author of the upcoming book Escaping the Medical Matrix, shares groundbreaking research on Dr. William Russell’s “characteristic organism of cancer,” how “Russell bodies” replaced the parasite explanation in textbooks, and why parasites + terrain (sugar, vaccines, toxins) may explain what we call cancer today.

This conversation dives deep into medical deception, bioweapons labs, the true meaning of “virus,” vaccine history, terrain theory vs. germ theory, liver cleansing, and how to escape the system.

In this episode, we cover:

- The hantavirus cruise ship scare and PCR testing

- Why Dr. William Russell believed parasites caused cancer (1890)

- How medical textbooks were altered to hide the parasite-cancer link

- Historical evidence that parasites cause cancer

- The Warburg effect and metabolic connections

- Vaccines as immune system disruptors

- Liver cleansing, anti-parasitics, and natural healing

- The poison history of medicine and the Hippocratic Oath

- Escaping the Medical Matrix and rebuilding real health freedom

Dr. Lee Merritt’s new book Escaping the Medical Matrix drops soon. This interview will make you want to grab a notebook and take notes.

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ


Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the fight for medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/


Keywords
healthfreedompoisonmedical
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