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Defeating Depression and Suicidal Thoughts: Part 2 - Ways to Overcome It (10-11-2020)
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11 views • January 28, 2022
• A discussion of how to defeat depression and thoughts of wanting to kill yourself
• Three types of depression
• How to tell if you have the kind of depression that has spiritual roots
• How to cast down tormenting thoughts
• How to do self-deliverance & get free of depression
• 12 Practical Steps for overcoming depression including Prayers to pray over yourself or others who are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts.
Scripture app: https://www.shutupdevil.org/
Michael W. Smith’s site – for training in deliverance or help with deliverance: https://hardcorechristianity.com/
Michael W. Smith video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPw6h5D97iM
To find the prayers against depression and the prayer to break the Generational Curse of Depression on the JPH site:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/p/prayers.html
Loosed from Chains of Darkness (the most comprehensive curse breaking book on the market) which includes the prayer to break the Generational Curse of Depression as well as many other generational curses:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1539090108/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=1539090108&linkCode=as2&tag=httpwwwyou08c-20&linkId=979eaf775988feb91ec3f0bf0aefc1fb
(Options are available for Kindle and Audiobook)
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
• Three types of depression
• How to tell if you have the kind of depression that has spiritual roots
• How to cast down tormenting thoughts
• How to do self-deliverance & get free of depression
• 12 Practical Steps for overcoming depression including Prayers to pray over yourself or others who are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts.
Scripture app: https://www.shutupdevil.org/
Michael W. Smith’s site – for training in deliverance or help with deliverance: https://hardcorechristianity.com/
Michael W. Smith video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPw6h5D97iM
To find the prayers against depression and the prayer to break the Generational Curse of Depression on the JPH site:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/p/prayers.html
Loosed from Chains of Darkness (the most comprehensive curse breaking book on the market) which includes the prayer to break the Generational Curse of Depression as well as many other generational curses:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1539090108/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=1539090108&linkCode=as2&tag=httpwwwyou08c-20&linkId=979eaf775988feb91ec3f0bf0aefc1fb
(Options are available for Kindle and Audiobook)
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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