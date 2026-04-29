Did the Girl Write These Notes… or Her Slayer?” – Atlanta Georgian 1913

This Atlanta Georgian article from April 28, 1913, examines the two incoherent notes found near Mary Phagan in the pencil factory cellar. Both notes pointed suspicion at a “long tall black negro.” The paper openly questioned if they were written by the victim in delirium or planted to mislead investigators.

The Atlanta Georgian – Monday, April 28, 1913

Support the truth: Get the second revised edition of Mary Phagan-Kean’s book, The Murder of Little Mary Phagan (2025 edition). Available on Amazon or directly at www.littlemaryphagan.com. Proceeds fund a documentary honoring Little Mary. First edition free download on the site.