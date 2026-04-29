Did the Girl Write These Notes… or Her Slayer?” – Atlanta Georgian 1913

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This Atlanta Georgian article from April 28, 1913, examines the two incoherent notes found near Mary Phagan in the pencil factory cellar. Both notes pointed suspicion at a “long tall black negro.” The paper openly questioned if they were written by the victim in delirium or planted to mislead investigators.
The Atlanta Georgian – Monday, April 28, 1913
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