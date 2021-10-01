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EVER WONDER WHY PEOPLE HAVE DIFFERENT REACTIONS TO THE VAX? HERE'S WHY!
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672 views • October 01, 2021
Length:
< 8 minutes
Description:
Two doctors explain what is in the doses of shots and boosters, given in varying amounts — and why getting the jab is being a part of an experimental clinical trial without your knowledge or consent. In essence, you are playing Russian Roulette.
Sourced From:
Telegram (original sources unknown)
< 8 minutes
Description:
Two doctors explain what is in the doses of shots and boosters, given in varying amounts — and why getting the jab is being a part of an experimental clinical trial without your knowledge or consent. In essence, you are playing Russian Roulette.
Sourced From:
Telegram (original sources unknown)
Keywords
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