Charter Rights in Alberta Murder Investigations

How do Charter rights apply during a murder investigation in Alberta?

Charter protections may become important before formal charges are laid. They can apply when police question, detain or arrest someone, search a home or vehicle, seize a cellphone, obtain digital records or collect forensic evidence.

This video explains common Charter issues in murder investigations, including unreasonable search and seizure, arbitrary detention, access to legal counsel, police statements and the possible exclusion of improperly obtained evidence.

A Charter breach does not automatically result in a charge being dismissed. However, defence counsel may ask the court to exclude evidence or provide another legal remedy when police conduct has violated constitutional protections.

A Calgary criminal defence lawyer can review police notes, interview recordings, warrants, arrest records, digital evidence and forensic materials to determine whether Charter issues may affect the case.

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