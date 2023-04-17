Remembering Ancient Human Awesomeness; BONUS: The Burning Bush is back!

Remembering Ancient Human Awesomeness- livestream. Slow intro, a ref. to resource used in a previous video that was #Censored, The Burning Bush, "Occam's Razor" cut out all the false and what remains is truth- World's Fair Truth about hidden tech and destroyed ancient American cities, blimp culture,"Phoenix Lights" truth exposed. Botanical powers, Ancient tech, scrubbed history. Why were the "dark" ages so dark? Where's the art, buildings, remnants of that time? Destroyed, or hidden in private libraries by the empire.
Livestream recorded on April 16, 2023.
